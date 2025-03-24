Forgo venturing into West Yorkshire this year, as the North Yorkshire region has an incredible array of events taking place before Autumn 2025.
With spring in full swing, now seems as good a time as ever to start planning what to do as the colder months finally thaw out - and those around the area have plenty to check out during the sunnier climates this year.
From Will Smith’s first UK tour seeing him perform on the Yorkshire Coast, through to DJ Yoda bringing an air of nostalgia to venues in York, we’ve picked 39 events on your doorstep worth checking out before the nights draw to a close.
Many of the shows we’ve selected still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or Bands in Town - but what caught our eye taking place in North Yorkshire during Spring and Summer 2025?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.