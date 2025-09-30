The Great British Bake Off continues with chocolate week - but when is it on the TV? 🍰📺

It is chocolate week on The Great British Bake Off.

The 16th series of the beloved show will continue tonight (September 30).

But when exactly will the latest episode be on TV?

A new week is dawning on the Great British Bake Off tent. The remaining amateurs will face some chocolatey challenges in the coming hours.

Another baker was sent home last week after being ‘expelled’ following a series of school-based bakes. Recap what happened in the previous episode here.

Channel 4 has confirmed the theme for the latest instalment and it is an old favourite. Chocolate week is back and it could be a ‘cracking’ test for the amateurs.

What time is The Great British Bake Off tonight?

The bakers from Series 16 of GBBO | Channel 4

The beloved cookery show is now in its full swing and has settled into a regular rhythm. New episodes are broadcast on Tuesday evenings, with the 16th series set to run through to November.

GBBO’s latest episode is due to air tonight (September 30) and it will start at 8pm. As the cast has been trimmed down, the show will be on for just 75 minutes instead of a full 90.

The Bake Off is due to finish at 9.15pm and will be followed by a documentary about Taylor Swift.

When is The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice on?

Channel 4 has once again brought back its GBBO companion show for another year. First starting back in 2014, it has become a constant in the last decade plus.

It will not follow Bake Off’s latest episode directly and will instead be broadcast on TV on Friday nights including this week (October 3). Jo Brand and Tom Allen are on hosting duties for the programme.

GBBO: Extra Slice is due to start at 8pm on Fridays. The guests this week will be Lorraine Kelly, Julian Clary, and AJ Odudu.

