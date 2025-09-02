The Great British Bake Off is ready to serve up a brand new season on Channel 4. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be casting their discerning eyes over the bakers’ creations once more.
The 12 amateurs who will be stepping into the famous tent have been revealed - including a self-declared ‘yeastie boy’. One of the contestants is hoping to make series history by securing a ‘show first’.
The hosts have been confirmed for the latest edition of the show as well. It comes after rumours that Noel Fielding would drop out - but those were quickly quashed.
Channel 4 has confirmed the challenges that the bakers will face this week. The show will start with a fan favourite: Cake Week.
But who are the early favourites to be in the running to win The Great British Bake Off? Gambling.com has issued the verdict.
If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.