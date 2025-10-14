The Great British Bake Off has eliminated a seventh baker - read our full recap 🚨📺

It was Meringue Week on Bake Off.

Paul and Prue have sent a seventh baker home.

But what happened in episode 7?

The seventh baker has left the GBBO tent as the march to the 2025 final continues. It was Meringue Week but one of the amateurs was left feeling the crunch at the result.

It was another ‘show first’ on The Great British Bake Off as they introduced another new theme. The remaining amateurs faced a series of challenges based around the iconic French desert.

The bookies had named the favourite to leave the tent prior to the start of the episode, in a cruel blow. But would the prediction turn out to be true?

Remind yourself what happened during last week’s pastry challenges. Plus see who was the sixth baker to be axed from the competition.

What happened during Bake Off’s Meringue Week?

The Great British Bake Off. is back, with Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions.

Spoilers for The Great British Bake Off series 16 episode 7 to follow. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the latest episode. Last warning!

It was time for a bit of history in the GBBO tent as Channel 4 introduced the second new week theme of the season. After back-to-school week earlier in series 16, it was time for Meringue Week.

The famous French dessert has obviously featured in the show before, but it has never been the main focus of a week. It meant the bakers had to whip up some really doozies in the kitchen.

Lesley declared it had been a ‘sticky week’ during the prep, and Iain also hinted at a tricky time practicing. Could it be a theme that really catches the amateurs out?

For the signature challenge, they had to make 12 meringue pies. They had a choice of meringue types - from French to Swiss and more - and had to pair them with memorable flavours.

The bakers were feeling very fruity for this bake with passionfruit, lemon curd, and rhubarb. They also had to whip up a pie crust as well as the meringue.

Both Iain and Tom relied on an old Bake Off favourite - rhubarb. Iain explained than no-one had ever left after using it on the show, which feels a bit like tempting fate.

Heading into the technical challenge, Paul warned them they’ve got “one shot and that’s it”. It was revealed that there was a ‘staggered’ start and finish time for the challenge.

Iain was first and he discovered they would have to make soufflés. Would they be able to rise to the challenge?

For the showstopper they had to make a vacherin glacé - no me neither, but it sounds French. It apparently looks like a cheese but tastes like ice cream and involves baking the meringue slowly so it can be hard in structure.

It meant plenty of room for error and the chance to impress. But which of the bakers would whip up something spectacular?

In a call back to one of the most iconic GBBO moments, Iain made an homage to ‘bin gate’. At least the judges would have something to taste this time around.

Toby also set himself the even harder challenge of trying to make his showstopper lactose-free - after being intolerant to it as a child.

Lesley’s bake did not get off to the best of starts, but she had time to fix her early meringue struggle in the showstopper. She made the recipe round the wrong way.

Who won Star Baker in week 7?

Jasmine came into Meringue Week on the back of yet another Star Baker triumph seven days ago. It was her third gong of the season, but could she go back-to-back yet again?

Tom had a tough going of it in the tent during pastry week, struggling on the first day with the signature and technical bakers. He turned it around and was safe in the end - but he was eyeing redemption in week 7.

Jasmine smashed it in the signature with Prue calling it “perfect” - she also got another handshake. Albeit Paul did a bit of a fake-out first.

Aaron’s design might have been “all over the place” but his flavours also impressed the judges. Iain was another with a strong start as he was praised for his meringue and his flavours.

Toby’s inventive apple meringue pies ‘couldn’t have gone any better,’ and he also received a Hollywood handshake.

Iain continued his impressive start to meringue week after securing top spot in the technical. Aaron was in second place.

It would once again come down to the showstopper to split the top of the pack. Toby ended up winning his first star baker award - after being the favourite to leave.

Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

59-year-old Lesley from Kent is part of the cast for GBBO in 2025. She has been a hairdresser for 45 years and the clients that come to her salon always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim. For her, baking is all about comfort, creativity and making people smile, especially when it’s served with a cuppa and a chat. | Channel 4

Toby went into Meringue Week as the bookies’ favourite to leave for the second week running. He had avoided getting sucked into trouble during pastry week, but would he manage to make it to the top 5?

Lesley’s woes continued into the technical as she struggled with the soufflé and before serving she declared “might as well throw it in the bin”. Tom also failed to impress the judges.

Jasmine also had a wobble in the technical as she finished in fourth place. Lesley was in last, with Tom in fifth.

It put both Lesley and Tom firmly in the danger zone heading into the showstopper. For the second week in a row, Tom was left needing to pull of a spectacular final bake to save his spot in the competition.

Unfortunately for Lesley, she got off to a terrible start during the showstopper and didn’t have the time to turn things around, even if her flavours stood out. It meant she became the seventh baker to leave the tent.

It means the top five for 2025 is (in no particular order): Jasmine, Iain, Toby, Aaron, and Tom.

