The Great British Bake Off. is back, with Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions.

Set your reminders because this is when The Great British Bake Off final starts 🍰📺

The Great British Bake Off final is here again!

Series 16 is almost over and a winner will be crowned.

But when does it start and how to watch?

Fill up the kettle, ready the tea bags, and make sure to have plenty of snacks on hand because it is almost time for The Great British Bake Off final.

Channel 4 will be crowning the 16th winner of the beloved cookery competition in just a matter of hours. Just three bakers are left and only one can become the champion.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have set some seriously tough challenges for the grand finale. It includes the ‘biggest ever’ cake in the show’s history.

What time does the Bake Off final start?

The show has occupied the same Tuesday evening slot throughout the whole of its sixteenth season - and the previous years as well. In fact, I am not sure I can remember a time when it wasn't on a Tuesday night.

The final of The Great British Bake Off series 16 will take place tonight (November 4). It comes after nine previous weeks of ups and downs.

Bake Off is due to start at 8pm today and will be another 75 minute episode. The final will finish by 9.15pm with the winner being announced just before the end - based on previous finals.

Who is in the Great British Bake Off final?

The full line-up for the Great British Bake Off series 16 final includes:

Aaron

Jasmine

Tom

How to watch The Great British Bake Off final?

The show has called Channel 4 home since series eight all the way back in 2017 - nearly a decade ago. GBBO is once again being broadcast weekly by the terrestrial TV station.

It airs on Tuesday nights on live television with episodes lasting just over an hour. Bake Off can also be watched live and on demand via the broadcaster’s own app (formerly All4/ 4oD).

When is The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice on?

Channel 4 has once again brought back its GBBO companion show for another year. First starting back in 2014, it has become a constant in the last decade plus.

It will not follow Bake Off’s latest episode directly and will instead be broadcast on TV on Friday nights including this week (November 7). Jo Brand and Tom Allen are on hosting duties for the programme.

GBBO: Extra Slice is due to start at 8pm this Friday. Previous episodes are available on demand.

The hosts will be joined by Bake Off judge Prue Leith as well as Oti Mabuse and Jon Richardson. The finalists and winners will also appear on the episode.