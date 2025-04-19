Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Last of Us season two will continue on HBO and Sky Atlantic 🍄

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Return to Jackson, Wyoming for a brand new episode of The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have returned for season two.

But what time will the next episode be out?

It is time for another trip to the apocalypse as The Last of Us season two continues. Last week saw viewers reintroduced to Joel and Ellie after a couple of years off the air.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have returned - and have been joined by plenty of new faces. HBO is broadcasting the show in the US, while Sky/ Now TV are showing it in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will the new episode be out? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from The Last of Us this week?

The Last of Us season two will premiere on April 13 | Â© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. Al

The preview for episode two, via Radio Times, really doesn’t give anything away. However the episode is described as “full of huge, dramatic moments and a pitched battle that could be straight out of Game of Thrones”.

When is the next episode of The Last of Us out?

The acclaimed series is airing on Sunday nights in America including today (April 20), however due to time zone differences it does not release until Mondays in the UK and Europe. Episode two will come out tomorrow (April 21) for those watching on Sky Atlantic or Now TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is The Last of Us on TV?

Over in America, HBO will be airing the second episode of the second season of The Last of Us at 9pm ET - and it will also stream on Max at the same time. For British audiences this translates to 2am on Sky Atlantic and Now TV - although it will be repeated at 9pm on Monday evening.

It is another long episode with it scheduled to run for 70 minutes, according to the TV guide.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.