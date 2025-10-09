This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The legendary children’s entertainers embark on an arena tour in early 2026

The Wiggles are set for their biggest UK tour to date.

The Tree of Wisdom Tour sees the group perform in arenas across the country throughout March 2026.

Here’s where the iconic entertainers are performing and when you can get tickets for the incredibly popular group.

The Wiggles are back on the road, and they're bringing a fresh burst of energy to their live show with The Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour when it comes to the United Kingdom next year.

The show is set to be the biggest the iconic children’s entertainers have created, with a clever blend of nostalgia and newness. Long-time fans will be delighted to hear classics like ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy,’ songs that have become the soundtrack to countless childhoods, but the real star of the show is the titular character, the Tree of Wisdom.

The Wiggles are set to return to the UK with a brand new show in 2026 - The Tree of Wisdom. | Provided

Played by Dominic Field, the nephew of original Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, the dancing tree has become a viral sensation in his own right. His signature catchphrase, ‘Rika-Pudy-Fan-Dan-Doogly!,’ and his energetic dance moves have made him a breakout hit, bringing a fresh, modern twist to the beloved Wiggles universe.

The tour brings the traditional Wiggles concert to an arena-level event, with a 360-degree stage set and packed with dazzling special effects, from a mesmerising light show to a storm of bubbles.

It's a concert where the entire family is encouraged to get up and dance, turning the venue into a giant, joyful party - from entertainers that can count the likes of Robert De Niro, Khloé Kardashian and Dolly Parton as big fans, along with parents across the world.

Where are The Wiggles touring in the UK in 2026?

The Wiggles are set to bring their tour to the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see The Wiggles on tour in 2026?

Pre-sale tickets

Artist pre-sales are currently on sale as of writing, with Ticketmaster pre-sales to commence on October 9 at 10 am BST.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from 10 am BST on October 10 through Ticketmaster and AXS, respectively.

