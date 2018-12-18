Boxing Day opening for YMCA panto

YMCA Productions pantomime Peter Pan arrives at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough on Boxing Day. It promises to be a festive show for the entire family to enjoy.

The pantomime, which is the final show in the Scarborough theatre’s calendar for this year, has become a long-standing tradition for the YMCA and the local community – and this year’s production of Peter Pan promises a magical theatre experience for the young and young at heart.

Peter Pan, which has been directed by James Aconley and choreographed by Jenny Hollingworth, takes the much-loved story by JM Barrie and turns it into a fun-filled pantomime, with everyone’s favourite pantomime traditions. The duo have added some hilarious twists and turns.

The script has been written by local writer and previous YMCA member Claire Edwards, and the show has been sponsored by Yorkshire Coast Radio.

“We have had a great time producing Peter Pan”, said James. “The pantomime is a highly-anticipated treat for the YMCA Theatre’s audiences – but also for the cast, production team and crew who absolutely love spending the festive season bringing magical tales to life.” JM Barrie’s story is about a little boy who never grew up. Peter Pan lives in Neverland and spends his time with the Lost Boys fighting Captain Hook and his Pirates. Peter also brings Wendy Darling and her brothers John and Michael to Neverland.

Peter Pan runs at YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough from Boxing Day to Saturday January 5.

Performance times are daily at 2pm except New Year’s Day and also at 7.30pm on December 27, 28 and 29 and January 5.

Tickets are on sale now.

For tickets visit www.ymcascarborough.uk or call 01723 506750 or drop by the box office.