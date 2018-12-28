Colourful, charming and funny family panto at YMCA in Scarborough – still chance to see it

Second star to the right and straight on to the stage at the YMCA Theatre where you will find pantomime Peter Pan.

It is the annual seasonal show from YMCA Productions when a cast, mainly, of young people play up to the max.

The show is traditional family panto – naughty but nice with audience participation, charm and cheekiness.

There is – as there is in every panto across the land this year – flossing. Plus the Pinkfong’s Baby Shark Dance ... do do do do do do.

Leading the charge is Liv Dolan as the boy who never grew up. She commanded the stage with her presence and strong singing voice – this was particularly put to good use in Pure Imagination.

Principal girl is Megan Brewster as Wendy who also charmed with her acting and singing skills.

Tilly Grunwell scattered fairy dust – and bad tempered jealousy – as Tinkerbell.

The show, though, belongs to the comedians. Nathan Mundey was Smee – the pirate who would rather be a joker – and Sam MacNeill reprises his role as the dame, this year called Able Mabel.

Both ‘get’ pantomime and Sam MacNeill is just terrific as the dame .

His Get this Party started brough the house to its feet.

They encouraged and cajoled to the audience into good spirits and in taking part.

Dark and brooding Captain Hook - dualling as Mr Darling was played with aplomb by Mike Seals-Law who revelled in being booed and hissed.

There were a couple of comic songs with the main cast which were superb.

The script by Claire Edwards was witty and peppered with local references. Director James Aconley kept the show moving at pace.

The dancers and ensemble filled the stage and brought it to life in Live While We’re Young, Trouble, Cross the Line and Don’t Stop Me Know.

The production values of the YMCA productions are always excellent. A chase scene – in Keystone Cops mode – introduced last year was repeated to great comic effect.

The YMCA offers a colourful, sparkling, tuneful, toe-tapping, sing-along and funny pantomime suitable for all the family.

Cast: Liv Dolan, Megan Brewster, Zak Gothard, Jack Wheeler, Anne Mortlock, Mike Seals-Law, Sam McNeill, Tilly Grunwell, Nathan Mundey, Dom Jackson, Chloe Wright, Joe Seals-Law, Amelia O’Brien, Raphaella Lund, Amy Shepherdson, Kian Moore, Will Jackson, Abbie Davies and Abbie Binder.

Principal dancers: Asha Adey, Bronwyn Curtis, Kirsty Sanderson, Lucy Marshall, Amy Morley.

Ensemble: Katie Robinson, Caitlin Palethorpe, Callum Sheers, Finn Locker, Megan Borrie, Savannah Cross, Zane Jackson, Melissa Turp, Robin Pattison, Carla Pickering, Thomas Atkinson and Hannah Kirk.

Director James Aconley; choreographer Jenny Hollingworth; writer Claire Edwards; stage manager Steve Brewster, production assistant Julie Cannon; costumes Wendy Chapman, Donna Winter, Rose Hadley, Clare Brewster, Lyn Hornby; lighting Jake Newlove and Connor Streets; sound Bradley Dresser.

Stage crew and set build: Chris Bullivant, Owen Price, Thomas Denston, Declan Carr, Holly McNeill, Ollie Winter, Adam Johnson; Valentino Ferrari and Emma Cravitz.

Peter Pan runs at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Friday December 31 to Saturday January 5, daily at 2pm plus at 7.30pm on Saturday.