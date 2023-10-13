Here are 43 different events that cover halloween, half term and bonfire night across the Yorkshire coast.
From Whitby Goth Weekend, to Scareoween in Bridlington and Scarborough’s new firework display; there is a number of events taking place to keep the whole family entertained.
1.
Ascarium: Tricks & Treats takes place at the SEA LIFE, Scarborough from October 14 until November 5. Visitors can dive into the creepy deep this half term and complete magical challenges throughout the aquarium. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
2.
Roy Chubby Brown will be performing at Whitby Pavilion on October 14. After 50 years in show business Roy Chubby Brown has become a household name in comedy.
He has made 30 different DVDs in 30 years, thousands of live shows worldwide, 4 books, countless original songs and millions of fans. Please note this event is for over 18s only. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
3.
The 'Into the Mind of Dracula' charity treasure hunt starts from the Coliseum in Whitby on October 14. Renowned Psychiatrist and author Prof Steve Peters is set to lead an extraordinary Dracula-themed treasure hunt in Whitby, all in support of the local mental health charity, Mind Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
4.
Humble Bee Farm's Pumpkin Patch and Spooky Trail is located in Flixton, Scarborough and will be open on various dates between October 14 and November 4. Visitors can pick their own pumpkin and carve it in the farm's undercover barn. People can also take an exciting walk around their Halloween Spooky Trail - new for 2023. There will be two trails to complete, including one for younger visitors. These events are dog friendly but all dogs must be kept on leads. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast