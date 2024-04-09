'A Night of Laugh Out Loud Comedy': Harbourside Theatre Group to host stand-up comedy night in Bridlington

On Thursday April 11, from 7:30pm, Harbourside Theatre Group will be hosting a stand-up comedy night at Bridlington Town Bar. Photo: Phil Hutchinson/Canva

On Thursday April 11, ‘A Night of Laugh Out Loud Comedy’ is set to take place, hosted by Bridlington based performing arts collective Harbourside Theatre Group.

The event will take place at Bridlington Town Bar, located on Queensgate, where food and drink will be available. Mike Hammond of Bridlington Gold Radio and Harbourside Theatre Group will be introducing the evening and drawing a raffle. Admission to the event is completely free, and all are welcome.

Lineup for the event:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedians from all across Yorkshire will be performing at the event, which will also include a special raffle. Photo: Harbourside Theatre Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Woolston: A regular at Hull Comedy festival, Andy Woolston was Yorkshire Comedian of the year semi finalist in 2018.

Josh Sedman: From Leeds, Josh Sedman was the winner of the prestigious New Comedian of the year 2023 at Cat and Stick comedy

Hollie Noble: A 20-something member of the LGBTQ+ community, laden with various mental health diagnoses. Hollie expends all the details leaving no stone unturned.

Lorna Gray: A Leeds comic on the way up with an hilarious quirky style

Billy McGuire: Master joke teller

Mick Tickner: Hilarious Leeds based comic with attitude

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Miles: Bridlington based and member of Harbourside Theatre Group. His funny friendly style is a winner with all audiences. He will be MC and has organised the other comedians for the event.

The event will take place on April 11, from 7:30pm onwards. Please note this event is not suitable for children and will be 18+ only.