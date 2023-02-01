Officially named the UK’s largest outdoor cinema provider, Adventure Cinema, is set to embark on another mammoth tour of 70 towns and cities across the UK, delivering over 250 shows.

Some of the best recent releases will be screened, such as Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick and Matilda the Musical, along with many classic favourites like Grease, Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia!, Back to the Future and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Lovell, Co-Director of Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted to announce that 2023 tour will be our biggest yet!

Tickets for Adventure Cinema's popular outdoor screenings are now on sale, with 250 screenings at over 70 venues nationwide.

Most Popular

“This season’s selection of films features something for everyone, from award-winning new releases to old school classics and films for the whole family - and is perfect for those who love the cinema and the great outdoors.

“We can’t wait to bring everyone together once again for some unforgettable cinema experiences.”

The tour will be returning to previously popular venues like Sewerby Hall, Bridlington, alongside new destinations including Beaulieu’s National Motor Museum, Salisbury Cathedral, Hardwick Hall, Lyme, Scone Palace and Dumfries House.

Movies being shown on the tour include: Back to the Future, Cars, Elvis, Encanto, Dirty Dancing, Grease Sing-A-Long, Harry Potter, Mamma Mia!, Matilda The Musical, Pretty Woman, Sing, The Greatest Showman, Top Gun: Maverick, Twin Town, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Tickets start from £9.50 plus booking fees.

To find out more visit: www.adventurecinema.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad