All Ride is gearing up for another busy summer in Bridlington with accessible bikes for everyone to enjoy

The All Ride adapted cycle scheme in Bridlington is set to return to the seafront this April.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 17:04 GMT

The scheme run by R-evolution encourages visitors to enjoy the sights while cycling, with adapted cycles available for those with mobility issues.

Hanna Moore, Events and Communications Manager at R-evolution, said: “We are excited to announce our return to Bridlington for another fantastic year of All Ride.

“Each year we see our returning customers and welcome even more newcomers, it shows how appreciated and enjoyed these adapted cycles are.

All Ride provides specially adapted bikes alongside standard bikes, tandems and choppers so family, friends and carers can take part in the scheme.
All Ride provides specially adapted bikes alongside standard bikes, tandems and choppers so family, friends and carers can take part in the scheme.
All Ride provides specially adapted bikes alongside standard bikes, tandems and choppers so family, friends and carers can take part in the scheme.
    “Being a free service, the bikes are accessible to all users, carers and family members to have a laugh and a bit of exercise with a wonderful view of the sea.”

    The free bike service starts on April 14, and will continue every Friday between April and November.

    There will be an Open Season Led Ride on April 21 for those who want to ride alongside fellow cyclists.

    Call 01482 844422 to book or visit https://www.facebook.com/revolutionyorkshire for more information.

