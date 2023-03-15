All Ride is gearing up for another busy summer in Bridlington with accessible bikes for everyone to enjoy
The All Ride adapted cycle scheme in Bridlington is set to return to the seafront this April.
The scheme run by R-evolution encourages visitors to enjoy the sights while cycling, with adapted cycles available for those with mobility issues.
Hanna Moore, Events and Communications Manager at R-evolution, said: “We are excited to announce our return to Bridlington for another fantastic year of All Ride.
“Each year we see our returning customers and welcome even more newcomers, it shows how appreciated and enjoyed these adapted cycles are.
“Being a free service, the bikes are accessible to all users, carers and family members to have a laugh and a bit of exercise with a wonderful view of the sea.”
The free bike service starts on April 14, and will continue every Friday between April and November.
There will be an Open Season Led Ride on April 21 for those who want to ride alongside fellow cyclists.
Call 01482 844422 to book or visit https://www.facebook.com/revolutionyorkshire for more information.