Animated Objects bring The Odyssey to Scarborough town centre for the final time

The Trial of the Twelve Axes will come to the streets of Scarborough this weekend

Following its series of events and spectacles over the last three years, Animated Objects’ ‘The Odyssey: An Epic Adventure Along the Yorkshire Coast’, is reaching its final chapter with The Trial of 12 Axes.

Concluding in Scarborough’s Town Centre on Saturday June 17, Penelope, the patient wife of Odysseus, will grace the streets, standing over 3 metres tall waiting on her husband Odysseus to return and face his ultimate challenge.

Here, Odysseus will have to prove his identity by wielding his magic bow and firing an arrow through twelve axes.

This daytime event, taking place from 11am-2pm, will feature giant puppets, live local music, and fantastic free activities – from face painting to balloon modelling and a host of other art activities.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the community-made 'survivor blanket' that was a highlight of last year's project as part of Aura washing up on beaches across the Yorkshire Coast.

On display at Scarborough Central Library in the week leading up to the event, this stunning piece of work showcases the hand-sewn details and messages of support contributed by hundreds of makers from across the Yorkshire Coast.

One of the central elements of The Odyssey has been the involvement of composers from the coast, and the finale will be no different as Geoff Allanach from Bridlington will be playing live during The Trial of the Twelve Axes.

Geoff composed music for the very first chapter of the project back in 2020, so his appearance will bring the artistic journey full circle and will add a truly emotive dimension to the puppetry on the day.

To add to the excitement, a sneak preview of the action awaits you on Saturday, 10th June, from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Visit the Esplanade and South Cliff Gardens in Scarborough to witness the puppet of Penelope eagerly awaiting the return of Odysseus near the new community hub.

Lee Threadgold of Animated Objects Theatre Company expressed his enthusiasm, saying: "It's been an incredible three years bringing The Odyssey to towns along the whole length of the Yorkshire Coast, and we're excited to be staging the last episode in Scarborough town centre.

"The response to our family events this year along the coast has been fantastic, and it will be great to bring some of our larger-than-life creations into the high street for the first time.

"We'd like to say a huge thank you to all the businesses and volunteers who have been involved with the project and joined Odysseus on his epic journey, as well as Yorkshire Coast BID for its ongoing support and funding."

Speaking on the involvement of the Yorkshire Coast Bid, Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive added: “We have loved being a part of this project over the last few years, and it’s great to have seen different stages carried out throughout our fantastic coastal towns.

“To see it all come to a conclusion in Scarborough will really be an epic finale to the Odyssey project and a great way to round off what has been such a spectacle.”

The Odyssey is a free event, with no bookings required.

