The three-day beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

East Riding Council Economy and Tourism Portfolio Holder, Cllr Jane Evison, said: “We are proud to welcome this prestigious angling competition back to our beautiful coastline.

"I am sure this championship will prove to be as popular as ever and a great success.

The EOBC is in its 29th year, and as ever there will be great prizes and fantastic fishing equipment to be won.

“It is without doubt the largest three-day beach fishing championship event in Europe, so we’re excited to welcome competitors from countries such as Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands to enjoy our surroundings.

“This event generates an estimated half a million pounds each time for local businesses and it's invaluable to help keep our high streets thriving.”

The popular warm-up ‘Flattie Bash’ event will take place on Friday March 3, between Fraisthorpe, Bridlington and Hornsea.

Fishing times are between 10am-2pm. Tickets are £10 per person (cash only) with registration taking place on the day at Hornsea Floral Hall from 7-9:15am.

Competitors will be able to pick up valuable experiences, tactics and skills whilst enjoying a fun-filled weekend meeting new and old friends. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fishing times for the main championship are from 9am-3pm, with the results and prizes available both evenings at the event HQ.

There will also be a great opportunity to meet other anglers, exhibitors and the Sea Angling Adventures team at the event HQ.

The first 500 anglers purchasing a weekend ticket will receive a free goody bag containing a range of sponsor freebies.

There is a zero-tolerance policy towards littering at the event and spot checks will be carried out - anyone not adhering to the competition rules will be disqualified.

Competitors are advised that Ulrome, Aldbrough and Dimlington are now deemed highly unsafe.

The event organisers DO NOT advise accessing these areas during the EOBC 2023. Competitors choosing to access these areas do so at their own risk.

Tickets are in high demand due to the popularity of the event and anglers taking part from across Europe.

Tickets are available both online and at the EOBC site office. Please note, online ticket sales close on Friday 24 February.