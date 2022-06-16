Scarborough's skies will be filled with the roars from the engines of some of the RAF's most spectacular aircraft in just a week's time.

The town is set to welcome hundreds of thousands of spectators to see aerobatic displays above the South Bay as part of the Armed Forces Day national event on Saturday June 25.

The much-anticipated events programme for the Armed Forces Day celebrations has now been revealed, with perfectly-timed displays from across the armed forces' most elite personnel set to dazzle spectators.

HMS Sutherland, one of 13 Type 23 Duke Class Frigates in the Royal Navy fleet. (Photo: ©MOD Crown Copyright)

Cllr Tony Randerson, Scarborough Council's Armed Forces Day champion, said: "We are extremely proud and excited to be hosting this year's Armed Forces Day national event and we are looking forward to welcoming people from all over the country to Scarborough and the wider borough.

"The packed programme and the many supporting events either side of Armed Forces Day have been designed to create a wow factor, promote pride in our armed forces and entertain all those watching and taking part.

"The final countdown to what will be a historic occasion for our borough has begun and we can't wait!"

A number of events will be taking place across the Yorkshire Coast in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey in the week leading up to the main celebration.

The hosting by Scarborough of a national Armed Forces Day in 2020 was postponed; instead the Red Arrows flew over to pay tribute to the armed forces. (Photo: MoD/Crown copyright)

Celebrations on the day kick off at 10am with highlight events including displays from the Red Arrows, RAF Falcons Parachute Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and an RAF Typhoon.

It has now been confirmed that a Royal Navy Type 23 Duke Class Frigate and Tide Class Royal Fleet Auxiliary will be moored in the bay off Scarborough

However, the Royal Navy has not yet revealed the specific names of which ships will be attending.

On West Pier, the Royal Navy dive team and an explosive ordnance disposal vehicle will be on display. The British Army will show off its high mobility weapons platform, Jackal 2, and the RAF will offer a Typhoon flying experience in its facsimile aircraft.

Scarborough Sea Cadets with The Royal Marines at the launch event.

Budding pilots will also be able to experience a 'day in the life of the RAF' with a high-tempo interactive experience.

Speaking ahead of the event, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team said they are "looking forward to Scarborough", where they will show off their canopy skills with the first aerial display of the day.

A unique and "special" edition of Wold Top Brewery's Wold Gold beer has even been brewed and bottled to celebrate the armed forces event, which will be presented to serving personnel and veterans taking part in the main parade.

Kate Balchin, Director of Wold Top Brewery, said: "We are honoured to be involved in this event. It's a great way to recognise and appreciate the many exceptional men and women who make up our Armed Forces. We raise a glass to them all."