News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Which popular characters can you spot at the Ayton Scarecrow Trail?Which popular characters can you spot at the Ayton Scarecrow Trail?
Which popular characters can you spot at the Ayton Scarecrow Trail?

Ayton Scarecrow Trail: 17 photos capture the magic of inaugural festival to celebrate King's Coronation

Visitors flocked to East and West Ayton over the last two weekends as more than 90 impressive scarecrows adorned the streets.

By George Buksmann
Published 10th May 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:03 BST

Ayton Scarecrow Trail made its debut to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and the villages’ residents decorated the area with iconic film, TV and literary characters.

Take a look at this selection of photos from the festival and see what you can spot...

Oh what big teeth you have...

1. Ayton Scarecrow Trail

Oh what big teeth you have... Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
King Minion.

2. Ayton Scarecrow Trail

King Minion. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Queen Camilla.

3. Ayton Scarecrow Trail

Queen Camilla. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
A tribute to Paul O'Grady.

4. Ayton Scarecrow Trail

A tribute to Paul O'Grady. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Charles III