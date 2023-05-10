Ayton Scarecrow Trail: 17 photos capture the magic of inaugural festival to celebrate King's Coronation
Visitors flocked to East and West Ayton over the last two weekends as more than 90 impressive scarecrows adorned the streets.
By George Buksmann
Published 10th May 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:03 BST
Ayton Scarecrow Trail made its debut to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and the villages’ residents decorated the area with iconic film, TV and literary characters.
Take a look at this selection of photos from the festival and see what you can spot...
