Bempton couple to welcome visitors to their 'spectacular' garden again this month

By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:05 BST
Polly and Chris Myers at Mansion Cottage in Bempton are opening their garden once again.
Polly and Chris Myers at Mansion Cottage in Bempton are opening their garden once again.
Polly and Chris Myers at Mansion Cottage in Bempton are, once again, opening their garden as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

The event raises funds for NGS charities, including Macmillan Cancer Relief and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

A spokesperson said: “The garden is looking spectacular and you can come and visit on Saturday, August 10 or Sunday, August 11 from 10am to 4pm.

"St Michael's Church will be offering a brilliant tea, coffee and homemade sweet and savoury small plates menu so visitors are encouraged to stay to eat and drink during their visit. As well as this, Chris and Polly will be selling all manner of produce in order to boost funds for the charities. This includes soaps, cakes, jams and chutneys, plants and the ever popular bric-a-brac stall.”

Entrance is £4.50 (children are free). Dogs on leads are welcome.

