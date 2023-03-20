The Yorkshire Coast has a lot to offer for people with all interests whether it is an adventure you crave or you are fascinated by nature.

From wildlife discoveries and nature walks to foodie havens and activities to get the adrenaline pumping, each day offers a unique experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourism experience company Route YC has suggested some adventure-filled activities that would help to re-energise the heart and mind.

Ravenscar, near between Whitby and Scarborough on the East Yorkshire Coast. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Most Popular

Best activities on the Yorkshire coast to improve your mental health this spring

New age exploring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to take a break from driving long distances to explore the coast and would rather feel the crisp sea breeze on your skin, this spring you can embark on Route YC’s Cinder Track cycle route.

The 20-mile trail which takes you on a path through Whitby and Scarborough and will win you over with its rugged scenery, cobbled lanes, archaeological ruins and spreading moorland heather.

Cinder Track. (Pic credit: Route YC)

For a shorter route, the tourism experience company recommends exploring the scenic Ravenscar to Robin Hood’s Bay - a 11-mile path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the craggy heights of Ravenscar, the route follows the trail from the Howdale Moor for some classical moorland scenery in the North York Moors, before dropping down to the old Scarborough to Whitby railway line. Both here and at Boggle Hole, you can indulge in a spot of rock pooling and fossil hunting, before returning along a vast clifftop stretch of the Cleveland Way National Trail, via the old alum works industrial site.

Vitamin sea’s on the menu

Imagine this. You are situated just yards away from the harbour, you are about to indulge in a lobster dinner freshly sourced from the sea, comfortably sitting on a peaceful spot on the beach, the outdoor camping stove is on, there is sand under your toes and you have glorious views of the sea in front of you.

People walk down the 199 steps from Whitby Abbey. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Bay is an idyllic location and is particularly beautiful during spring. What many people are not aware of is that Bridlington harbour has record-breaking status, attracting more than 300 tonnes of lobster every year.

Another spot where you can fully appreciate the Yorkshire coast and treat yourself to a seafood dinner is the beautiful seaside town of Whitby at The Fisherman’s Wife. The light and airy restaurant offers an extensive range of seafood dishes, including the nation’s favourite meal - fish and chips.

Go wild

Ravenscar on Scarborough is home to the UK’s largest seal colony and is one of the most majestic sights along the coast, and a reminder of some of the rare wildlife that settle here. Anyone is welcome to observe them in their natural habitat including dog owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

View of Staithes from the Cleveland Way on the North Yorkshire coast. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Ravenscar also boasts some of the most incredible elevated views out to the North Sea and the stunning vantage point was once used by the Romans as a signal station. There are plenty of rugged coastal paths to discover, including a beautiful but steep walk down to the rocky beach.

Head further south to explore RSPB Bempton Cliffs, one of the most popular wildlife spectacles and reserves in England, a must for nature and outdoor enthusiasts. Between March and October, around half a million seabirds gather on the white chalk cliffs overlooking the North Sea.

You can get closer to nature and discover the reserve with self-guided trails and safe cliff-edge viewing platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another exciting adventure awaits when taking a trip through the wonderful wilderness of Route YC’s Withernsea Route and making your way to Spurn Point.

Dip your toes in the water

You don’t have to travel abroad or be a seasoned professional to enjoy the incredible water sports experience. These water activities are accessible to all ages and expert levels along the coast, and they are a great way to get closer to what lies beneath the sea’s surface.

You can try your hand at paddleboarding or kayaking for a more gentle transition into the adventurous sports and yet still enjoy a thrill. Dexter’s Surf School is located in Scarborough, just a stone’s throw away from the golden sand and glorious sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an adrenaline-fused day along the coast, you can visit North Yorkshire Water Park at Wykeham Lakes near Scarborough, which provides a range of activities. If you’re looking for a more thrilling experience, you can take the newly developed zip-line which takes a breath-taking 250m long descent across a lake, with views of North Yorkshire’s rolling landscape.

Another stunning place to visit is Hornsea Mere, a prime sailing spot for beginners to sail at their own pleasure. Sailing is a great activity that is safe and economical for the whole family to enjoy. There are lots of boats and equipment on offer no matter your ambitions, budget and crew size.

Step back in time

Are you seeking a unique attraction that takes you on a journey to a bygone era? The Scarborough Fair Collection boasts an impressive working collection of vintage cars and motorbikes, steam engines, classic fairground rides, as well as unique organs playing beautiful music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Climb on board the waltzers and carousels where you will be filled with nostalgia as you treasure the preserved history on offer.