Best things to do in Yorkshire with family during school holidays according to people who live here including fossil hunting in Robin Hood’s Bay and visiting the petting zoo at Cannon Hall Farm

As the summer school holidays are approaching, families will be looking forward to spending some quality time with their children - here are some of your suggestions of the best things to do in Yorkshire.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 18th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Students will be taking a long break from school soon throughout the summer season and will also be looking for fun things to do with their families and friends. Yorkshire has something for everyone, whether you are interested in delving into the region’s history at a museum or you are in the mood to soak up the sun on the beach along the coast.

From concerts at Scarborough Open Air Theatre to a lovely picnic or relaxing walk at some of the most beautiful parks in Yorkshire, there’s never a shortage of activities to enjoy here over the holidays.

So we asked Yorkshire Post readers what are the best things to do in Yorkshire with the family over the school holidays and we got a lot of responses.

Cannon Hall Farm. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
    Here are your suggestions.

    “Visit the National Railway Museum in York and attend Evensong in York Minster. The music is wonderful and very worshipful.” - Cheryl Corney

    “Love going to concerts at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, walking round the Marine Drive in Scarborough, in Peasholm Park and the Italian Gardens.” - Lilian's View Apartment

    “Going to one of the many resorts on the East Coast and enjoying Fish and Chips at Trenchers.” - Richard Potter

    “Yorkshire Wildlife Park with the grandchildren and a picnic. We’ve got season tickets.” - Julie Willis

    “Free beaches!” - Margaret Hearn

    “It’s such a huge county, there are lots of good stuff. Now if you want it for free, that’s even better! Railway Museum, free Walking Tour of York, any good parks or walks like the tow path of the Leeds Liverpool canal, Piece Hall, the Dales, coast, drive through Rosedale, so much! But that’s the beauty of our country not only Yorkshire!” - Jane Parry

    “North York Moors Railway, get on at Pickering and off at Grosmont, walk (3 miles) to Goathland via the pub at Beck Hole and train back to Pickering, ok the kids may have liked to go to Whitby but I'm sure they'll enjoy the walk.” - Terry Wilson

    “A walk round Eastwood.” - Tet N Shaz Johnson

    “Ilkley Lido, outdoor pool.” - Carol Noon

    “Cannon Hall Farm, butterfly house.” - Sheila Marshall

    “Mining museum, Kirklees light railway Wharncliffe Crags langsett res.” - Scott Wright

    “Clifton Park with grandkids.” - Stuart Marsh

    “Castle Howard.” - Scott Stamper

    “Brimham Rocks.” - Di Raper

    “Newby Hall.” - Pam Jones

    “Go to the Dales, especially the chocolate factory in Leyburn.” - David Kemp

    “Horse riding around the picturesque Holme Wood estate in Bradford. It's free too, you just pick a horse tied up by the road.” - Mark Collinson

    “Hunting for fossils at Robin Hood’s Bay.” - Michael Whittaker

    “Visiting Kiplin Hall and Gardens.” - Samantha Jennings

    “Biggest county in the UK. Some amazing places to visit from Seaside resorts, National parks, Cultural cities, countryside, canals, hiking, climbing, canoeing, zoos, Theme Parks…” - Mark Walmsley

    “Bempton Cliffs.” - Birgit Carey

