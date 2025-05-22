John Oxley, Julian Caddy and Kane Cunningham at the launch of the Big Ideas by the Sea festival at St Mary's Church - pic Richard Ponter

The fifth incarnation of Big Ideas by the Sea continues in Scarborough this Bank Holiday weekend.

From live music and exhibitions to poetry, guided walks, discussions and theatre, there are still a plethora of events left on this year’s programme.

Don’t miss The Big Day Out at Scarborough Castle on Sunday, May 25, which will see Scarborough residents able to visit one of the town’s most prominent landmarks for free.

Or why not take advantage of the many events still to come, designed to broaden your mind?

John Oxley at St Mary's Church - pic Richard Ponter

To find out more details about Big Ideas by the Sea, including the full programme of events which include ticket details and prices (many events are free to attend) visit: https://www.bigideasbythesea.com/ .

Events still to come at Big Ideas by the Sea 2025

Thursday May 22 - 5.15pm Verses Voices - Small Upper Room, Scarborough Library, Vernon Road.

Thursday May 22 - 7.30pm - A Fab 60’s Mod Fashion Show - The Royal Hotel, St. Nicholas Street.

Thursday May 22 - 7.30pm (doors 7pm) - Dennis Greaves & Mark Feltham of NINE BELOW ZERO at St. Mary’s Church.

Saturday May 24 - 12.30pm (doors 12 noon) Professor Sir Christopher Frayling at St. Mary’s Church.

Saturday May 24 - 2pm (doors 1.30pm) Professor Sir Richard Evans. St. Mary’s Church.

Saturday May 24 - 3.30pm (doors 3pm) Richard Seymour. St. Mary’s Church, Castle Road, Scarborough.

Saturday May 24 - 7.30pm (doors 7pm) RAVEN in Concert at St. Mary’s Church.

Sunday May 25 - 10am to 4pm - The Big Day Out at Scarborough Castle. Free entry for Scarborough residents.

Sunday May 25 - 7.30pm (doors 7pm) - The Blow-Ins with Ukrainian Choir at St. Mary’s Church.

Monday May 26 - 7.30pm (doors 7pm) The Northern Lights - Astrodogs at St. Mary’s Church.

Monday May 26 to Thursday May 29 - 7.30pm (doors 7pm) Mod Crop - Scarborough Spa.

Tuesday May 27 - 10am to 1pm Creature Creations at Beeforth’s Hive, South Cliff Gardens.

Tuesday May 27 - 7.30pm (doors 7pm) What D’You Mean, Yorkshire? at St. Martins On-The-Hill.

Thursday May 29 - 7pm (doors 6.30pm) Cultural Connections at St. Mary’s Church.

Friday May 30 - 7.30pm (doors 7pm) Community Choir Festival Finale at St. Mary’s Church.

Saturday May 24 - 2pm, Tuesday May 27 - 6pm Heritage Walk starting from St. Mary’s Church West Door, ends at the Old Parcels Office.

Thursday May 22, Tuesday May 27 & Thursday May 29 - 11am - Guided Tour of St Martin-On-The Hill

Now until Friday May 30 - 2pm to 4pm each day - Remembering the Futurist at The Shakespeare Gallery, St. Helen’s Square (opposite Scarborough Market).

Now until Friday May 30 - Big Ideas by the Sea at 5! St. Mary’s Church - Drop in when Church is open.

Monday May 26 to Friday May 30 - Astrodogs Astronomical Photography. St. Mary’s Church - Drop in when Church is open.