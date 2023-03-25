News you can trust since 1882
Bird reserve near Bridlington to host beginners photography workshop with award winning photographer from Scarborough

The RSPB at Bempton Cliffs will launch a beginners photography workshop with teaching from an award winning photographer next month.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:30 GMT- 1 min read

The beginners photography workshop will consist of a four-hour session photographing the incredible wildlife at Bempton Cliffs Nature Reserve.

Acting as both tutor and tour guide will be Steve Race, Yorkshire Coast Nature award winning wildlife photographer from Scarborough, who has years of experience which will help students get the best shots of visiting birds.

The small-group workshop will be tailored towards beginners and enthusiasts who are keen to learn about and practise some of the essential skills of wildlife photography.

Stunning wildlife hotspot RSPB at Bempton Cliffs to host exclusive photography workshop. Credit: Steve Race
    The workshop will explain how to capture that perfect image and will cover field craft, technique, exposure, composition, light conditions and basic camera settings.

    RSPB Bempton Cliffs is home to over 400,000 visiting seabirds and is a very exciting place for wildlife photography.

    There will be many great opportunities to capture all the species close up, from the birds on the cliff-face to those in flight.

    Key Species participants can hope to get a snapshot of include: Puffin, Gannet, Kittiwake, Fulmar, Guillemot, Razorbill, Herring Gull and Shag.

    Steve Race will be leading the workshop and who is an award-winning professional wildlife photographer based in Scarborough.
    The workshops start on April 3, and will continue on selected days through to July 27.

    Please note participants will need to bring their own photographic equipment.

    It is advised that participants bring appropriate clothing, such as a windproof/waterproof jacket, if possible in muted or dark colours.

    Good footwear is essential as there will be some walking over uneven, and possibly wet or muddy ground.

    To find out more and to book a place visit: https://yorkshirecoastnature.co.uk/workshops/91/2023-wildlife-photography-for-beginners-workshop

