News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Let us know if you are planning on seeing these fantastic brick sculptures!Let us know if you are planning on seeing these fantastic brick sculptures!
Let us know if you are planning on seeing these fantastic brick sculptures!

BRICKLIVE: 17 photos of the incredible brick sculptures currently on display at Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall

Here is a selection of fantastic photos showcasing the unusual brick sculptures that can be seen at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this September
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST

Until Sunday, September 24, visitors can still enjoy the fascinating BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise exhibition at at Sewerby Hall, near Bridlington.

The exhibition brings to life an incredible display of some of the world’s most beautiful endangered species, hand-built using 556,086 bricks.

There is a total of 15 animal statues, many of which are life size, to be seen around the gardens.

The aim of the exhibition was to offer a fantastic day out, whilst also reminding visitors of the importance of preserving endangered species from around the world.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said : “From a Bengal tiger to a massive gorilla, a dolphin, an orangutan, a selfie safari truck and much more, BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise has it all.

“It follows on from the recent Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, offering a fun experience whilst reminding us of the beauties and importance of the animal kingdom and the vital need to conserve it. It’s perfect for visitors of all ages.”

Normal admission prices and opening hours apply.

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more information.

A total of 15 animal statues – many of which are life size - can be found in the beautiful Sewerby Hall gardens.

1. Highlights from BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise

A total of 15 animal statues – many of which are life size - can be found in the beautiful Sewerby Hall gardens. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
This stunning snow leopard can be seen surveying the gardens from its brick built snowy rock.

2. Highlights from BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise

This stunning snow leopard can be seen surveying the gardens from its brick built snowy rock. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Shauan Dale and his granddaughter Daisy Hugill are getting up-close to the ferocious tiger sculpture.

3. Highlights from BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise

Shauan Dale and his granddaughter Daisy Hugill are getting up-close to the ferocious tiger sculpture. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Here is four-year-old Douglas Abbott, with a giant panda.

4. Highlights from BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise

Here is four-year-old Douglas Abbott, with a giant panda. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sewerby HallBridlingtonGardens