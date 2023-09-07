BRICKLIVE: 17 photos of the incredible brick sculptures currently on display at Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall

Here is a selection of fantastic photos showcasing the unusual brick sculptures that can be seen at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this September

Until Sunday, September 24, visitors can still enjoy the fascinating BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise exhibition at at Sewerby Hall, near Bridlington.

The exhibition brings to life an incredible display of some of the world’s most beautiful endangered species, hand-built using 556,086 bricks.

There is a total of 15 animal statues, many of which are life size, to be seen around the gardens.

The aim of the exhibition was to offer a fantastic day out, whilst also reminding visitors of the importance of preserving endangered species from around the world.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said : “From a Bengal tiger to a massive gorilla, a dolphin, an orangutan, a selfie safari truck and much more, BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise has it all.

“It follows on from the recent Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, offering a fun experience whilst reminding us of the beauties and importance of the animal kingdom and the vital need to conserve it. It’s perfect for visitors of all ages.”

Normal admission prices and opening hours apply.

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more information.

1 . Highlights from BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise A total of 15 animal statues – many of which are life size - can be found in the beautiful Sewerby Hall gardens. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2 . Highlights from BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise This stunning snow leopard can be seen surveying the gardens from its brick built snowy rock. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3 . Highlights from BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise Shauan Dale and his granddaughter Daisy Hugill are getting up-close to the ferocious tiger sculpture. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe