Bridlington Armed Forces Day expected to bring large crowds with militaria displays and aircraft flypast

This year’s Armed Forces Day will take place on Saturday (June 24).
By Claudia Bowes
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:02 BST

The event will start with a special commemoration to a town-based soldier.

The memorial service at the Bridlington War Memorial on Wellington Road will take place on Saturday, June 24 at 11.30am.

The service will take place before the parade and this year is particularly special as it will pay tribute to Royal Engineer Staff Sargeant Malcolm Banks.

Large crowds are expected to, once again, turn out for the annual armed forces day and will be well attended by veterans, cadets and various uniformed organisations.Large crowds are expected to, once again, turn out for the annual armed forces day and will be well attended by veterans, cadets and various uniformed organisations.
    S/Sgt Banks lost his life in Northern Ireland in 1972 and his name is being added to the town’s war memorial.

    A spokesperson from Bridlington Town Council said: “All operation banners veterans are most welcome to join S/Sgt Banks’ family and attend this special service on Bridlington Armed Forces Day. Please pray for sunshine and support the Community Armed Forces Day – and the very special memorial service in Bridlington."

    Large crowds are expected to, once again, turn out for the annual armed forces day and will be well attended by veterans, cadets and various uniformed organisations.

    The event, held between noon and 4pm, will start at the war memorial.

    The parade will ‘step off’ at the war memorial and will wind its way through the town before passing the Saluting Dias, manned by the day’s VIPs, at the Yacht Club on South Marine Drive.

    There will be a host of stalls and ex-military vehicles on show in front of the lifeboat station, entertainment, the Royal British Legion Riders and ex service associations stalls outside the Yacht Club.

    There will also be militaria displays and an aircraft formation flypast at 2pm (subject to the weather).

