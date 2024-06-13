Bridlington-based businesses offered chance to sponsor new ‘A Mischief of Rats’ sculpture trail
A public art sculpture trail, featuring 50 x 6ft-high colourful rats, is assessing suitable locations, with the opportunity for up to five in the town, plus possible sites in nearby areas such as Flamborough, Sewerby, Sledmere, Burton Agnes, Filey and Scarborough.
The trail pays tribute to 1960s East Yorkshire band ‘The Rats’ which included guitarist Mick Ronson who went on the play with the legendary David Bowie.
Ronson sadly died at the age of 46 from cancer and the project hopes to raise £250,000 for the region’s advanced medical PET-CT scanner charity at Castle Hill Hospital.
The Rats reconnaissance team is scouting suitable locations for the sculptures which will be deployed next year and is also hoping to secure local organisations to sponsor the uniquely decorated sculptures.
The trail follows hot on the heels of Puffins Galore, A Moth for Amy and Larkin Toads,
“This is the most radical animal sculpture trail yet,” stated the project’s co-director, Rick Welton. “A Mischief of Rats will see up to 50 giant artist decorated rat sculptures finding homes across East Yorkshire and Hull next Summer.
"The Grand Charity Auction at the end of the trail will raise much needed funds to support the vital work of the Castle Hill Hospital based charity, The Daisy Appeal, which helps advanced and detailed detection of cancer, heart disease and dementia through highly advanced PET-CT scanning techniques.”
The cost of sponsoring a Rat is £4,500 and these sponsorships cover all the costs of developing, creating, managing and promoting the trail.
Claire Levy, fund-raising manager for the Daisy Appeal said “The auction proceeds will be used to support our cutting-edge research and to purchase state-of-the-art equipment and facilities that are so important to improving the life-chances of patients living with cancer, heart disease and dementia in our region.”
Businesses who are interested in sponsorship should contact Rick Welton for further details via email at [email protected], call 07411 272367, or visit www.amischiefofrats.co.uk.
