The Bridlington Food Festival will be held on the King Street market site on Sunday, July 2 between 9.30am and 5pm.

There will be around 30 stalls offering all kinds of treats including local and national produce, artisan and street food, international cuisine, seafood, real ale and more.

If the festival is well received it will become a monthly event with a grand finale at Christmas time.

The event has been created by local businesswoman Angela Langton, owner of Angela Bare.

Her parents were former market stallholders for 30 years on the King Street site.

She said: “My dad used to organise some great events down on King Street in his capacity as chairman. Sadly my parents have both passed away and left a gap on the once thriving market.

"I want to bring something back to King Street. I remember the days when the market was buzzing and I worked with my parents growing up.

“I want to help the traders have a fantastic event.

“The response has been fantastic. I have food stall holders coming from across the UK and the locals have been amazing.

"All we need is amazing weather and lots of punters for a fantastic day.

"We are aiming for 30 various food and drink stalls on the day. If the event is successful it will hopefully become a regular event – and a Christmas event would be amazing.”

