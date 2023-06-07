Due to the recent cancellation of the festival, there has not been enough time to close the road for the festival. However a number of the original stall holders and some new additions are continuing the event.

Stalls will be hosted inside the various shops, pubs and businesses in Old Town on Sunday June 11, from 10am to 4pm.

Two Bridlington businesswoman Nikita Roberts and Holly Stabler decided to take action after the original event was cancelled at short notice by the Bridlington Old Town Association.

The organisers of the newly created Vintage Festival are preparing Bridlington Old Town for the festival day, which is on Sunday June 11. Credit: Simon Kench

There has been a great response from traders in the Old Town who didn’t want to see the streets empty on what is normally a busy day.

There will be different kinds of entertainment throughout the day featuring violinist Ben Couper, Gaslight Jazz Trio, Rachel Mills, Cherie Lawrence and Swing Dancers, plus a traditional Punch and Judy and more.

Cash prizes will also be on offer for the Best Fancy Dress outfit for an adult and child. Food will also be available in the various businesses within Old Town - including vegan food, tiffin and chocolate creations, sandwiches and takeaway charcuterie.

Visitors are urged to dress up in clothing from the era, with military uniforms from the army, navy and RAF and ladies 1940’s clothing including Land Girl outfits. There will also be several ladies adorning spotty dresses and bobby socks as well as teddy boys and rockabilly fans.

A spokesperson for the event said: “People are urged to dress in 1940's/1950's style to add to the atmosphere whilst walking along the historic streets of Old Town. Thanks must go to all those who have helped to salvage this event.