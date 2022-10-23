Bridlington care home to hold a spooky Halloween afternoon tea to help lonely locals connect with others
Bridlington based Sandylane Hotel Care Home is hosting a ‘spooktacular’ Halloween Afternoon Tea Party on Thursday, October 27.
The event will take place between 2-4pm and Cherrie Harrap, a local vintage singer, will be performing singing well-known songs from the 1930s onwards.
Sanylane has also been appropriately ‘spooked out’ in Halloween decorations, and residents from Sandylane, the sister home The Regent and Age UK invited guests, will be able to have their photos taken in front of a pumpkin forest tapestry.
The care home is hoping to put on events like these every month if possible, to reach out to elderly people in the local community who might be isolated and wanting someone to chat to. They will also be able to provide transport for those who do not have their own means of travel.
Edith Parkin, manager of Sandylane Hotel Care Home, commented: “I think the biggest issue is loneliness in the community and with the cost of living crisis as well, it is so expensive to get out and do something.”
We will donate the cost of this event to the community and we are hoping to hear directly from the locals what they would like and what they need from events like this, so we can work on facilitating more events like this in the future.”
Edith wants the event to be accessible to everyone and is happy to chat about helping anyone with any additional dietary, healthcare or transport needs.
If you are interested in attending this Halloween event, or would like a chat about any subsequent events, please call Edith on 07930 523 007.