Bridlington care home to host special open day this month with homemade cake and coffee on offer
Guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.
Mallard Court provides residential, nursing and dementia care from respite care to long term stays.
Dianne Peters General Manager at Mallard Court said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.
"Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Mallard Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.
"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”
The varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
The open day is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, between 10am and 4pm.