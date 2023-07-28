Bridlington care home to host summer fair spectacular with tombola, picnics, games and pet show
Foresters Lodge is situated on St Johns Avenue, Bridlington, and is home to elderly residents that have a mixed range of abilities. The home provides residential, dementia, and end of life care.
The home also provides a number of activities and wellbeing programmes to stimulate the mind, body and soul for their residents.
The team at Foresters Lodge has organised a summer fair this weekend, which they have hopes will turn into an annual event.
There will be a tombola, stalls, cakes and refreshments, picnics and even a pet show to keep the whole family- including four-legged friends- entertained.
All proceeds from this event will go towards their Residents Fund.
The event will take place at Forresters Lodge at 2pm on Saturday July 29.