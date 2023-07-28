Foresters Lodge is situated on St Johns Avenue, Bridlington, and is home to elderly residents that have a mixed range of abilities. The home provides residential, dementia, and end of life care.

The home also provides a number of activities and wellbeing programmes to stimulate the mind, body and soul for their residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Foresters Lodge has organised a summer fair this weekend, which they have hopes will turn into an annual event.

Foresters Lodge in Bridlington is set to host a summer fair this weekend (July 29).

Most Popular

There will be a tombola, stalls, cakes and refreshments, picnics and even a pet show to keep the whole family- including four-legged friends- entertained.

All proceeds from this event will go towards their Residents Fund.