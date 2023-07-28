News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington care home to host summer fair spectacular with tombola, picnics, games and pet show

A Bridlington care home is set to host a special summer fair on Saturday July 29 to raise money for their residents fund.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST

Foresters Lodge is situated on St Johns Avenue, Bridlington, and is home to elderly residents that have a mixed range of abilities. The home provides residential, dementia, and end of life care.

The home also provides a number of activities and wellbeing programmes to stimulate the mind, body and soul for their residents.

The team at Foresters Lodge has organised a summer fair this weekend, which they have hopes will turn into an annual event.

Foresters Lodge in Bridlington is set to host a summer fair this weekend (July 29).Foresters Lodge in Bridlington is set to host a summer fair this weekend (July 29).
    There will be a tombola, stalls, cakes and refreshments, picnics and even a pet show to keep the whole family- including four-legged friends- entertained.

    All proceeds from this event will go towards their Residents Fund.

    The event will take place at Forresters Lodge at 2pm on Saturday July 29.

