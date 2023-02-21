The event will be held between 2-4pm on Wednesday, 22 February at Bridlington Central Library. There will be an opportunity to learn how to turn your creative side idea into a full-time job, or to learn how to protect your intellectual property.

The free event is run by East Riding Libraries with the BIPC Humber Partnership. BIPC centres provide business events, workshops, one-to-one expertise and the space to research and grow your own business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the afternoon, attendees will hear guest speaker Emma Pearson-Kendall from Fred Marketing and meet the BIPC team. The event will also be a fantastic opportunity to network with other local business entrepreneurs.

Bridlington Central Library will be holding a special event on Wednesday, February 22 to help residents start their own businesses.

Most Popular

Librarian Katherine Richardson said: “It's a tough time for businesses and doing thorough research is more important than ever.

“We're looking forward to welcoming anyone who has started, or is thinking about starting, their own business to discover what support we offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You'll also get the opportunity to network with other businesses, learn all things marketing from our special guest speaker, Emma Pearson-Kendall, and bring your intellectual property questions to our Q&A.”

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment, growth and tourism, said:

“The new Business & IP Centres in East Riding libraries have already made a real difference to entrepreneurs and small businesses in the East Riding, and are a real gamechanger.

This session in Bridlington can only be great news for the local business community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad