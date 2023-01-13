Bridlington charity line dancing event to encourage the community to get on their feet to support the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Line Dancing is back again in Bridlington to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A line dancing social has been organised in order to get people on their feet raise money while they dance the night away.
The event will take place at Emmanuel Church Hall, Bridlington, from 7-10pm on Saturday March 4.
Michelle Hatton, who is arranging and hosting the event, said: “The main thing for me is to get folk up and dancing again.
"There are lots of line dancers around the area that haven't danced in a while and lack confidence to get on the dance floor again.
“This is the perfect opportunity to get up, get fit and feel great. Dance is a great therapy for physical and mental health.”
The tickets for the event cost £5 and all profits are given to charity.
The line dancing event held at the church last year raised a total of £220 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.