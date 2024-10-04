Bridlington Charter Fair is set to run from Wednesday, October 16, until Sunday, October 20.

The historic charter fair is back in Bridlington this month, bringing brandy snaps, toffee apples and a variety of fun-filled rides to entertain the town.

The autumnal fair, a calendar highlight for the seaside, will return to its usual Moorfield Car Park site this month. It is set to open from Wednesday, October 16 until Sunday October 20.

Mr John Breeze, Head Steward for the fair, said: “I am glad all that rain seems to have gone after a horrible start to October- we are hoping that the nice weather continues in Sunny Bridlington!

“Me and the whole team are looking forward to coming to Bridlington, it's always a highlight to come to the seaside town every year. I love how supportive and welcoming people of Bridlington are.

“Visitors are always passionate about the traditional fair. As far as I know the original charter fair in Bridlington took place all the way back in the 1200s, and it's fantastic to see that the event is still a big hit!”

There will be plenty of popular rides such as the waltzers and a sky swing, as well as a large choice of juvenile rides to keep the whole family entertained.

There will also be several stalls for visitors to test their skills for a chance to win a cuddly prize, as well as a food and drink stalls offering traditional favourites such as candyfloss, popcorn and doughnuts.

At 5pm on opening day a ceremony will be held for the official opening of the historic event, with a number of East Yorkshire dignitaries and special guests in attendance. As part of the celebration, Bridlington Town Mayor Councillor Rick Arrand will take a tour of the fair while trying the different rides, which will subsequently be open to the public.

Bridlington Charter Fair could be named the oldest charter fair event in the country, with its history possibly dating back to the 1200s.

The fair will be open from 5pm until late on Wednesday to Friday. On Saturday it will open from 1pm until late. On Sunday it will open at 1pm, with an early finish of approximately 7pm.

Visit https://visiteastyorkshire.co.uk/event/bridlington-october-charter-fair/203063101/ for more information.