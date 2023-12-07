Bridlington church 'delighted to welcome' brass band for special Christmas concert next weekend

The ever-popular annual Christmas concert at Bridlington’s Priory Church is set to take place next weekend.

The concert will take place on December 16.

Bridlington is getting in the festive spirit, with the Priory Church inviting visitors to join their beautiful concert that celebrates all things Christmas.

Helen Hughes, churchwarden, said: “The Priory is delighted to welcome once again Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Brass Band for their annual concert of ‘Christmas Brass & Voices’ which also features the Priory Choir and organ.”

