Bridlington church 'delighted to welcome' brass band for special Christmas concert next weekend
Bridlington is getting in the festive spirit, with the Priory Church inviting visitors to join their beautiful concert that celebrates all things Christmas.
Helen Hughes, churchwarden, said: “The Priory is delighted to welcome once again Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Brass Band for their annual concert of ‘Christmas Brass & Voices’ which also features the Priory Choir and organ.”
The event is in the Priory Church on Saturday December 16 at 7pm. Tickets cost £12 and accompanied under 16s can go free.
Tickets are available on the door, from the Priory shop or online from www.bridspa.com.