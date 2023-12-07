News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington church 'delighted to welcome' brass band for special Christmas concert next weekend

The ever-popular annual Christmas concert at Bridlington’s Priory Church is set to take place next weekend.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:04 GMT
The concert will take place on December 16.

Bridlington is getting in the festive spirit, with the Priory Church inviting visitors to join their beautiful concert that celebrates all things Christmas.

Helen Hughes, churchwarden, said: “The Priory is delighted to welcome once again Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Brass Band for their annual concert of ‘Christmas Brass & Voices’ which also features the Priory Choir and organ.”

The event is in the Priory Church on Saturday December 16 at 7pm. Tickets cost £12 and accompanied under 16s can go free.

Tickets are available on the door, from the Priory shop or online from www.bridspa.com.

