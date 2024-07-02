Bridlington church to welcome Scarborough based classically trained singer for a series of concerts
Victoria Wright, a mezzo soprano and classically trained singer, who sings at St Oswald’s Church, Filey, St Martins on the Hill, Scarborough, and All Saints Church, Kirkbymoorside, will take centre stage, with entry by donations only.
The concerts will be held on the first Thursday of the month, starting from September 5 – then October 3, November 7, January 2, February 6 and March 6.
They take place from noon to 1pm with tea, coffee and biscuits/cakes in the interval.
Victoria said: “I am looking forward to singing at St John's Church. Having established concerts around the region I can see the power of music in bringing people together and the benefits this has on people's lives and mental health.”
