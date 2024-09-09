Bridlington Comic Con is set to bring cosplay, comics and community to the coast this weekend
A spokesperson for the event said: “First of all we have Bond Girl and Hammer Horror star, Madeline Smith. Then, travelling through time to be with us is the Renegade Doctor herself, Jo Martin.
“We are also going to be asking Whose Line is it Anyway? to 90’s comedy star and prince of improvisation Mr Tony Slattery. Actors, Clem So and Jon Campling will be part of the line up too.
“Without comics, there would be no comic cons, so we are thrilled to be joined by ten comic book artists and creatives. Not only will they be selling their comics and original artwork, but also providing a number of free workshops to give anyone a taste of what it’s like to draw heroes and villains!
“Your creations will also be encouraged with our famous cosplay competition. This year we are adding extra prize categories so more of you can enjoy entering the competition.
“On top of all of this, we have – board games, VR games, Stormtroopers, the odd Dalek, traders selling all kinds of merchandise, Q and As, autographs, Lego, creative zone and props recreating some of your favourite scenes including The Iron Throne and Wednesday Adams study!”
Bridlington Comic Con takes place on Sunday, September 15 at Bridlington Spa, from 12pm-4pm.
Early entry tickets are available online which provide visitors access to the venue from 11am to enjoy all the stalls, celebs and fun a whole hour before the doors open for purchase on the day tickets.
Visit https://www.bridcomiccon.com/tickets/ to purchase early entry tickets.
Tickets will cost £9 for adults (16+), children’s tickets (5-15) cost £5 and under 5s can attend for free.
Ticket are also available on the door on the day from 12pm.
Visit https://linktr.ee/bridcomiccon for further information.
