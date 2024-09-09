Bridlington Comic Con will be based at Bridlington Spa and will take place on September 15, from 12pm until 4pm.

The ever-popular Bridlington Comic Con is back this weekend, bringing a mixture of guests, stalls, props, cosplay and of comics to the Yorkshire coast.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the event said: “First of all we have Bond Girl and Hammer Horror star, Madeline Smith. Then, travelling through time to be with us is the Renegade Doctor herself, Jo Martin.

“We are also going to be asking Whose Line is it Anyway? to 90’s comedy star and prince of improvisation Mr Tony Slattery. Actors, Clem So and Jon Campling will be part of the line up too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without comics, there would be no comic cons, so we are thrilled to be joined by ten comic book artists and creatives. Not only will they be selling their comics and original artwork, but also providing a number of free workshops to give anyone a taste of what it’s like to draw heroes and villains!

Visitors can purchase tickets on the door on the day, or can purchase early entry tickets online propr to the event.

“Your creations will also be encouraged with our famous cosplay competition. This year we are adding extra prize categories so more of you can enjoy entering the competition.

“On top of all of this, we have – board games, VR games, Stormtroopers, the odd Dalek, traders selling all kinds of merchandise, Q and As, autographs, Lego, creative zone and props recreating some of your favourite scenes including The Iron Throne and Wednesday Adams study!”

Bridlington Comic Con takes place on Sunday, September 15 at Bridlington Spa, from 12pm-4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early entry tickets are available online which provide visitors access to the venue from 11am to enjoy all the stalls, celebs and fun a whole hour before the doors open for purchase on the day tickets.

Visit https://www.bridcomiccon.com/tickets/ to purchase early entry tickets.

Tickets will cost £9 for adults (16+), children’s tickets (5-15) cost £5 and under 5s can attend for free.

Ticket are also available on the door on the day from 12pm.

Visit https://linktr.ee/bridcomiccon for further information.