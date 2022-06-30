Bridlington Contemporary Gallery to host colour therapy and slow stitch workshop

Bridlington Contemporary Gallery on West Street. Photo submitted

The event, run by Jenny Jones between 1pm to 4pm, will include a 10-minute chakra meditation.

A spokesperson for the West Street venue said: “There will be a choice of chakra colour kits (worth £13.50) and support on how to use them, plus advice on ways to use your finished piece.

“The workshop is ideal for beginners to expert textile/collage crafters. To book please contact the gallery. It costs £35 and the price includes refreshments.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gallery is also hosting a new summer exhibition showcasing ‘100 Piers’ by Paul Tracey.

Mr Tracey has also produced a book to accompany the exhibition which starts on Friday, July 8.

The gallery, on West Street, will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 11am to 4pm until Sunday, July 31 to allow people to peruse the artwork.

Mr Tracey said: “Piers are an English invention. They started as wharfs for ships to load and unload goods, then as the railways expanded and people were able to travel further afield, they became places to promenade.

“Every pier has its own story. They have been blown up, blown down, knocked down, fallen down and burnt down.

“My book provides a snapshot of 100 Piers – some no longer standing but none forgotten.”