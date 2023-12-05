Thanks to funding the Bridlington Friends Association (BFA) have announced a brand new set of events to bring the community together over Christmas.

The BFA are hosting a number of Christmas events at the Town Bar this December.

The BFA have recently gained Do It For East Yorkshire (DIFEY) funding in order to host an exciting Community Festive Programme throughout December.

The DIFEY grant is a fund to help support community groups improve health and wellbeing, access to local resources and services, and reduce social isolation in the region.

The BFA is unique community group in Bridlington, with a strong focus on social inclusion. In order to keep residents connected and reduce isolation, the group puts on a number of events throughout the year with monthly programmes.

December promises especially busy at the BFA with four Christmas events taking place over the festive month.

These events are open to the BFA Members, their family and friends and to the general public.

The festive activities are proving popular, with the Christmas Lunch and the Christmas Dinner Dance already fully booked.

Here’s the remaining BFA Community Festive Events:

Wednesday 6th of December:

Christmas Jumper Keep Warm Café at the Town Bar, Queensgate, Bridlington, YO16 7LN from 1pm-4pm.

There will be:

Christmas jumper competition

Refreshments available at the bar

Free teas and coffees

Free mince pies, Christmas cake and biscuits

There will also be board games/cards available

Three Christmas craft activities to join in with.

All welcome including children (maximum 100-150). Entrance free.

Wednesday 20th of December:

BFA Community Christmas Party Event at the Town Bar, Queensgate, Bridlington, YO16 7LN from 1pm-4pm

There will be:

Christmas Panto

BFA Choir ‘Count Us In’ - Carol Singers

A free finger buffet

Free teas and coffees

Free Santas Grotto and presents for children

Childrens craft table

Childrens Christmas colouring competition

Mini Christmas quiz

Christmas raffle

Refreshments available at the bar

All welcome (Max 100-150 people): Entrance: £1 Adults – Children Free