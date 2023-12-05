Bridlington Friends Association to host a number of fun and festive events throughout December
The BFA have recently gained Do It For East Yorkshire (DIFEY) funding in order to host an exciting Community Festive Programme throughout December.
The DIFEY grant is a fund to help support community groups improve health and wellbeing, access to local resources and services, and reduce social isolation in the region.
The BFA is unique community group in Bridlington, with a strong focus on social inclusion. In order to keep residents connected and reduce isolation, the group puts on a number of events throughout the year with monthly programmes.
December promises especially busy at the BFA with four Christmas events taking place over the festive month.
These events are open to the BFA Members, their family and friends and to the general public.
The festive activities are proving popular, with the Christmas Lunch and the Christmas Dinner Dance already fully booked.
Here’s the remaining BFA Community Festive Events:
- Wednesday 6th of December:
Christmas Jumper Keep Warm Café at the Town Bar, Queensgate, Bridlington, YO16 7LN from 1pm-4pm.
There will be:
- Christmas jumper competition
- Refreshments available at the bar
- Free teas and coffees
- Free mince pies, Christmas cake and biscuits
- There will also be board games/cards available
- Three Christmas craft activities to join in with.
All welcome including children (maximum 100-150). Entrance free.
- Wednesday 20th of December:
BFA Community Christmas Party Event at the Town Bar, Queensgate, Bridlington, YO16 7LN from 1pm-4pm
There will be:
- Christmas Panto
- BFA Choir ‘Count Us In’ - Carol Singers
- A free finger buffet
- Free teas and coffees
- Free Santas Grotto and presents for children
- Childrens craft table
- Childrens Christmas colouring competition
- Mini Christmas quiz
- Christmas raffle
- Refreshments available at the bar
All welcome (Max 100-150 people): Entrance: £1 Adults – Children Free
Call 07935 980159 or email [email protected] to to find out more on the BFA or to be part of the Community Festive Programme.