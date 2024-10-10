Bridlington hotel to host Christmas Coffee Morning for St Catherine's
Members of Bridlington Support Group of Saint Catherine’s are inviting people to join them at their festive fundraising coffee morning from 10am to noon on Wednesday, November 6 at The Expanse Hotel on North Marine Drive as they look to raise funds for the hospice.
A spokesperson for the group said: “All welcome and entrance is £4.50 per person, which includes coffee and a mince pie. There will be a selection of festive stalls to browse and Saint Catherine’s Christmas cards and 2025 Calendar.
"Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in our hospice for adults with a life-limiting illness, and to their families, carers and friends. The hospice relies on the tireless work of its supporters and donors to raise the £6.1 million needed to deliver its care.”
