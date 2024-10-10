Bridlington hotel to host Christmas Coffee Morning for St Catherine's

By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
The coffee morning will take place at The Expanse Hotel on North Marine Drive. Image: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR.The coffee morning will take place at The Expanse Hotel on North Marine Drive. Image: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR.
The coffee morning will take place at The Expanse Hotel on North Marine Drive. Image: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR.
A Christmas Coffee Morning in aid of Saint Catherine’s will take place in Bridlington next month.

Members of Bridlington Support Group of Saint Catherine’s are inviting people to join them at their festive fundraising coffee morning from 10am to noon on Wednesday, November 6 at The Expanse Hotel on North Marine Drive as they look to raise funds for the hospice.

A spokesperson for the group said: “All welcome and entrance is £4.50 per person, which includes coffee and a mince pie. There will be a selection of festive stalls to browse and Saint Catherine’s Christmas cards and 2025 Calendar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in our hospice for adults with a life-limiting illness, and to their families, carers and friends. The hospice relies on the tireless work of its supporters and donors to raise the £6.1 million needed to deliver its care.”

Related topics:Saint CatherineBridlingtonSt Catherine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice