STREAM events are a programme of activities for children and families which focus on developing skills and interest in the key subject areas of Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The aim is to help support learning through fun.

Cllr Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “What a summer in prospect at East Riding Libraries! The STREAM events and the Summer Reading Challenge events offer a fantastic combination of fun activities which our younger children can take part in, and learn from, during the summer holidays.”

Events will include:

Bridlington North Library will be hosting a number of fun events for families across the summer holidays.

Lego Art sessions at Bridlington Central Library and North Bridlington Library: These popular activity sessions are back with more Lego kits and a wider variety of template themes to draw inspiration from than ever before. These sessions are suitable for children from age four upward.

LegoBoost Robots at Bridlington Central Library andNorth Bridlington Library: The sessions will include using library tablets to log into the Lego Boost app which will walk participants through the process of building the robot and then how to use code to operate it. Suitable for ages 7-12.

Code-a-Pillar Storytime at Bridlington Central Library and Flamborough Library: The sessions include a reading of a popular children’s story, followed by games that are designed to explain what code is in simple easy-to-understand terms, before going on to code our Code-a-Pillars to walk their way around a route that features pictures from the story. Suitable for ages 3-7.

Duplo Storytime Stay & Play at North Bridlington Library: These sessions are perfect for young engineers to enjoy a story and then use matching Duplo kits to design, build and re-create a scene from it. Suitable for ages 3-7.

Bridlington Central Library will also be putting on sessions such as Lego Art, Code-a-Pillar Storytime and the Summer Reading Challenge Mini-Read. Photo: Phil Hutchinson.

Summer Reading Challenge Mini-Read at North Bridlington library; Flamborough Library and Bridlington Central library: This year’s Summer Reading Challenge in East Riding Libraries encourages children aged 4-11 to keep reading during the summer holidays.

These sessions are storytimes for children under four, although older children are welcome, especially with siblings. Participants will complete the Mini-Read and can win a gold medal sticker and certificate.