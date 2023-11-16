Bridlington libraries invite children to take part in a special Christmas Jumper Competition

Young visitors to both Bridlington Libraries could win a brand-new Christmas book by entering a festive competition to design a Christmas jumper.

The competition is open until December 13.

Children or their families simply need to download an entry form and print it at home or collect one at any East Riding Library. This includes Bridlington North Library and Bridlington Central Library. Entrants can then use the template to design their best – or worst – Christmas jumper.

Jess McCarthy, librarian at East Riding Libraries, said: “Last year, we got so many amazing entries – who knew there were so many talented artists in the East Riding?

“We can’t wait to see how creative everyone is this year!”

All creations must be returned by Wednesday, December 13 for a chance to win a new Christmas book.

There are two age groups in the competition: entrants aged 0-6 can win ‘The Owl Who Came for Christmas’, and those aged 7-12 can win ‘A Christmasaurus Carol’, the newest addition to the Christmasaurus series, written by Tom Fletcher.

Winners will be chosen by a vote of East Riding librarians, and prizes must be collected from an East Riding Library branch or mobile.

The winning design will also be featured in East Riding Libraries marketing campaigns and displayed in the local library branch. Winners will be announced on Friday, December 15..