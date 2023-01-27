The Majorette troupe was formed in 2019 by 10 Bridlington locals who had trained together when they were younger before having to stop due to their studies.

When Covid struck, they were forced to put their practices on hold, so started their first full season with only 10 members in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since November 2022, the group has expanded and now has nearly 30 members due to word spreading around the community about their competition success.

Bridlington Lions Club generously donated £500 to the up and coming East Coast Majorettes to help fund new uniforms for the troupe.

Most Popular

Julie Green, secretary for the East Coast Majorettes, said: “Although our newest members have only completed their first few training sessions, participants and parents have expressed how much they have enjoyed it and cannot wait for the next one.

“Our members are safely occupied in a sport that encourages fitness of body and mind, sharing, teamwork and setting common goals whilst observing the rules and values of our organisation and those we dance with.

“The new members will enter competitions in 2023 and hopefully follow in the success and enjoyment of our existing competition teams.

“A huge thank you to Bridlington Lions for their generous donation of £500 to help towards our new uniforms for this season. All of us at ECM are extremely grateful”

A spokesperson for Bridlington Lions Club said on Facebook: “Many thanks to East Coast Majorettes for letting us visit and doing a demonstration for us. We were very happy to be handing a cheque over for £500 to help with uniforms.”

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/eastcoastmajorettes/ or email at [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad