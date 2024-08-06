Creatives across Bridlington will open up their work spaces during two August weekends, for the public to visit and ask questions. Photo courtesy of Marisa Cashill.

Bridlington Open Studios is back this August, to celebrate the inspiring creatives who help support the town.

During two weekends in August, a collective of 16 Bridlington based creatives open their workshops, studios and galleries to the public.

Visitors will have the chance to meet , be inspired and purchase unique arts and crafts directly from the creative people of Bridlington.

Lauren Wilson, owner of Mlkwood store in Bridlington’s Old Town and one of the creative participants, said: “We are really looking forward to the event and celebrating some of the creativity Bridlington has on offer.

A collective of 16 artists from Bridlington are taking part in the event. Photo courtesy of Bridlington Open Studios.

“It is a great event for people to view different types of art and speak directly with the artists and explore their studios. Last year's event went really well, we hope to welcome visitors to this year's Open Studios and hope people find it inspiring!”

There will be a number of Hey Volunteers dressed in blue, who will be available to guide visitors throughout both weekends.

The event will take place over two weekends, August 10-11 and August 17-18.

All locations will be open between 10am and 4pm.

Those with concerns regarding disabled access should contact individual creatives directly. Some restrictions may apply at certain locations and not all locations take card payment.

Further information can be found via the Bridlington Open Studios Facebook or Instagram pages.

Participants:

Alex May Gallery: The Alex May Gallery is the studio for jeweller Carlo Verda and artist Joy Johnson. Unique work inspired by the local dramatic coastline, the studio is always a creative mess! Located at 15 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington YO16 4PR. Barry Hatfield: Watercolourist with a passion for painting a wide variety of subjects including local scenes, who adopts a style and technique that is best suited to the subject. Located at Providence Cottage, 453 Sewerby Road, Sewerby Village, YO15 IER. Bridlington Old Town Gallery & Information Point: A warm and welcoming social enterprise gallery with 21 different artisans, with a hugely varied and eclectic mix of work at reasonable prices. Open 7 days. Located at 45 High Street, Old Town, Bridlington, YO16 4PR. Dr Emma Powell: Printmaker & bookmaker - specialising in sustainability, experimental books, letterpress, monoprinting and screenprinting. Located at 77a New Burlington Road, Bridlington, YO15 3HU. Gallery 49: Showcasing work by Yorkshire artists using many different media - paintings, prints, ceramics, glass and jewellery. It occupies a Georgian building and has four galleries across two floors. Located at I Market Place, Old Town, Bridlington, YO16 4QJ. Leanne Broadbent: Currently creating a body of work in response to social concerns in contemporary society, exploring social histories and the psychological state of being. Located at I Market Place, Old Town, Bridlington, YO16 4QJ. Lauren Ward: Their painting practice is often inspired by natural landscapes or seascapes. They use encaustic and oil to create layered paintings that explore colour harmonies and mark making. Located at 49 Priory Crescent, Bridlington, YO16 7SE. Laurence Uttley: Their work has always been inspired by the proximity of nature. Using its discards such as feathers and horsehair to decorate their alternative fired Raku ceramics. Located at 7 Trafalgar Crescent, Bridlington, YO15 3NR. Leon Leigh: The process used to construct their pieces using copper coated steel rods, heated to a melting point by passing off oxygen mixed with acetylene through a blow torch to create a temperature of 1450 'C. Located at 77a New Burlington Road, Bridlington, YO15 3HU. Mlkwood.store: Mlkwood showcases original contemporary artwork, artistic prints and greetings cards by local artists. In addition to crafted handmade ceramics, jewellery and unique objects. Located on 12 High Street, Old Town Bridlington, YO16 4PX. Mo Freedman: Beachcombing walks bring many rewards, the treasures find speak of ships, the sea and stories to be told. All materials are reclaimed/recycled from Cornwall to the East Coast. Located at 102 Cardigan Road, Bridlington, YO15 3JT. Morten Gallery Annexe: Morten Gallery Annexe repre- sents paintings, prints and etchings by Geoff Morten. Wheel thrown and hand built porcelain by Jenny Morten and also showcases collages and prints by local artists. Located at 40A High Street, Flag Yard, Old Town, Bridlington, YŎ16 4PX. Nigel Folds: Showing part of their project to create a photographic archive of Bridlington and the surrounding area. This started in lockdown 2020 and is ongoing. The project documents street scenes, portraits and cliff top walks. Located at 71 St John Street, Bridlington, YO16 7NN. Rosemary Abrahams: They are intrigued by the way paint affects a textured surface which they enhance with metals, varnishes, pearlescents and acrylics. Located at Studio Gallery, 15 Trafalgar Crescent, Bridlington, YO15 3NR. Sharon Winter: Their paintings are inspired by memories, literature and history. The paintings feature figures, fauna and flora in imaginary landscapes. The artist work in acrylics, watercolours, oils, coloured pencils and lino prints. Located at 19 Queensgate Bridlington, YO16 7ND. Sissy & One: Sissy & One creates a wide range of unique handmade gifts with a focus on injecting positivity and happiness into all of our products. Located at 67 High Street, Old Town Bridlington, YO16 4PR.