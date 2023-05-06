News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Pride announce more entertainment for 2023 celebrations including highly requested 'Parade on the Prom'

Organisers of this year’s Bridlington Pride, which will take place on Saturday, July 1, have announced further details about the event.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

The event, which was hailed a massive success last year, will see one or two tweaks in a bid to circumvent certain issues that were experienced on the day – plus the welcome addition of a parade.

Feedback from last year expressed a wish to hold a parade at Pride, and thanks to the team at Coastal Services East Yorkshire, this will be possible this year.

The event will also be expanding its entertainment offering away from the main stage area. There are plans for a theatre stage as well as a DJ set and live music from the stage outside.

This year’s Bridlington Pride will see a parade, more entertainment, and tickets that will allow for better access.This year’s Bridlington Pride will see a parade, more entertainment, and tickets that will allow for better access.
    One criticism about last year’s event was that people couldn’t get back into the venue when they left the premises so this time around tickets that will guarantee entry every time people leave and can be purchased for £5 (go to tinyurl.com/5n7tkbwz).

    However, if you don’t want to pay for a ticket, free ones will be available on the day directly from the Spa box office.

    Yorkshire Coast BID will be the event’s main partner by sponsoring the event while Country Style Foods is backing the main stage again.

    Hudson Contract and Humberside Fire and Rescue will be making it possible for the organisers to provide the children’s room again after it was so successful last year.

    There’s still the chance for vendors to have a table inside the Royal Hall. Email [email protected] for more details.

    Donna Walker, co-chairperson at Bridlington Pride, said: “When we asked what you’d like to see at this year’s pride, the overwhelming response was a parade.

    “Thanks to the Coastal Services team, we’ll be having the most colourful ‘Parade on the Prom‘ that Bridlington has ever seen! If your organisation/business would like to be a part, please email Stacey Mitchell at [email protected]

    "As always, we’re still looking for sponsors. There are many ways that you can still help financially, ranging from a small donation to sponsoring the parade and lots more in between. For more information, please contact Donna Walker at [email protected]

