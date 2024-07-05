Bridlington Pride: Everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s colourful and joyous festivities

Bridlington Pride will start off tonight (July 5) with a fun cabaret event, continuing tomorrow (July 6) with a parade and a variety of entertainment, as well as an official afterparty. Photo courtesy of Brid Pride.

The iconic Pride celebrations start this evening (July 5) and will continue with a jam-packed day on Saturday (July 6) - here’s all you need to know!

Following on from last years success, Bridlington Pride is back again this weekend for 2024.

The event aims to bring together and raise awareness of all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Bridlington Pride event will begin on Friday, July 5 at 7pm with a Cabaret Extravaganza, which will be filled with Drag frivolity from resident queen, Vivian Twist, as well as the headliner and Ru Paul’s Drag Race season 4 winner Danny Beard.

Children over the age of 14 are able to buy a ticket, but they must be accompanied by someone over 18, as the night will be full of adult humour and tongue-in-cheek entertainment.

Tickets are available for £18.50 (inc booking fee) from the Bridlington Spa Box Office.

Saturday, July 6 will see the return of the extremely popular parade, which will step off from the promenade at noon and finish outside the RNLI station with music and dancing to get people in the mood for the afternoon ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main Pride event, will begin at 1pm inside the Bridlington Spa, and will again be completely free to enter.

A Pride spokesperson said: “There will be an array of stalls with lots of local products to buy.

"We have a surprise for our visitors this year in the form of an interactive room and all will be revealed on the day.

"The only stage this year will be sponsored by Country Style Foods, Our headliner for 2024 will be another of Ru Paul’s Drag Race queens, the amazing Choriza May with support acts such as George Ezra and Kylie Minogue tributes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who don’t want to miss out on the football, the England match will be shown in the Interactive Room (Prom Bar) from 4.30pm

Within Bridlington Spa, there will be a special childrens’ room with pride-themed arts and crafts, a well-being room, and a sensory room which promises to be a quiet, serene area with soft lighting and ambient music.

The Health & Wellbeing Room is located upstairs from the Country Style Foods Main Stage in Harbour Suite 1.

The Quiet Room is next door in Harbour Suite 2.

The Kids' Room is just down the stairs in Bay View and the Interactive Room is across the Royal Hall in the Prom Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Official Bridlington Pride Afterparty will be held at The Lodge Bridlington Terrace Bar on Saturday night from 9pm.

Wristbands for entry are £5 each and are limited due to the capacity of the venue.

They will be available to buy on Saturday during the main event at Bridlington Spa from the stall located in the foyer, or those wanting them in advance can message via the Facebook page.

Bridlington Spa does not offer on-site parking. There are three pay & display car parks within 10 minutes walking distance of the venue. The nearest is Langdale Wharf.

Alternatively, there is on-street parking close to the venue.