Last year’s Pride celebration was the first of its kind in Bridlington and was an outstanding success. Bridlington Spa was a hive of activity, with various stalls entertaining visitors.

At the recent meeting, it was announced that the Pride team will be working with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Team to organise a parade along Bridlington seafront.

Sarah Kemp, co-chair, said: “Bridlington Pride can now proudly announce that they are working with the ERYC Coastal Team to organise a parade along the seafront and possibly arrange a food-court area outside the Spa.”

At the meeting, Gaby Gauci-Duffill, co-chair, explored feedback received through surveys about last year’s event.

The findings were:

•97% of respondents stated they would return to Bridlington Pride in 2023;

•52% of respondents stated they had come to Bridlington specifically for the Pride event;

•14% of respondents had stayed over;

•17% of respondents stated they would stay over for the event in July 2023.

Sadly, with the increase in prices over the past year, Bridlington Pride will need to appeal for more funding in terms of grants, sponsorship and donations.

A Pride spokesperson said: “Organising Pride, alongside running a youth group and 'Silver Pride group' takes a lot of work and time and we would love to hear from anyone interested in helping to organise or sponsor the event.”