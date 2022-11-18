The event will be held on Advent Sunday, November 27, from 12pm-4pm at the Priory.

With more than 20 stalls selling hand-made crafts, it is the perfect time to do some early Christmas shopping.

Entry is free and there is free parking at the priory and Old Town.

The Priory Church in Bridlington is the perfect venue for an Advent Craft Fair because of it's size and atmosphere.

Most Popular

Refreshments will be provided, including festive mulled wine, tea, coffee and mince pies.

Helen Hughes, churchwarden, said: “The Priory is the biggest building in Old Town and it's wonderful to see it full and busy, a space for all the community to use for many different reasons, from concerts to exhibitions, as well as church services.”

At 6.30pm the Priory will be plunged into darkness for the annual service of music and readings for Advent.