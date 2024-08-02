Bridlington rabbit rescue to hold fun-filled summer fair to raise much-needed funds
Acorn Rabbit Rescue will be holding a fun-filled summer fair at Sewerby Methodist Church on Saturday, August 10.
There will be a variety of activities to enjoy, including a tombola, raffle and assorted games.
Stalls at the fair will be showcasing a number of local makers, with bric-a-brac, crafts, books, and refreshments on offer.
A spokesperson for Acorn Rabbit Rescue said: “We set up the rescue at the end of 2019 because we recognised there was a need for a dedicated rabbit rescue in this area. “There are a lot of other larger animal charities that focus their funds on dogs and cats, and some RSPCA branches don't take rabbits in at all.
“We were set up by a small group of rabbit owners to try and help unwanted and abandoned rabbits in our local area. Each rabbit that we take in is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before rehoming as well as having any other health issues met.
“We also aim to educate regarding rabbit care and welfare and raise awareness of the massive problem of unwanted and neglected rabbits which is a problem throughout the UK.
“The nearest other dedicated rabbit rescues are in West Yorkshire or near Sunderland, so we cover a large area and take calls and messages every day from people who no can longer care for their rabbits.
“Also we are contacted by vets who have taken in stray rabbits that have not been claimed and people are directed to us by all the RSPCA branches.
“It costs approx £200 to take in a rabbit (cost of neutering and vaccinations and microchipping) as well as any other veterinary costs and the costs of food and hay. Many of the rabbits stay in the rescue for several months until a suitable home is found.
“We are run by volunteers so unlike the larger charities have no paid staff and do not spend money on vehicles or premises.
“Every penny donated to the rescue is spent on the rabbits in our care. Rabbit welfare is at the heart of what we do and we have many successes where rabbits who have been badly neglected and refused help by all other charities have gone to wonderful homes as a result of our efforts.
“The fundraising fairs are our main way of raising funds to continue the work that we do. We do not have a centre, so the rabbits are cared for by volunteers at their own homes in Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough.
“Our fairs are friendly events and everyone is made welcome. As well as refreshments and the cake stall we have a book stall, bric-a-brac, raffle, tombola and crafts for sale all made by our dedicated volunteers.
“We also have information about the rabbits in our care that are looking for homes and the rabbits we have helped so people can see where the money they donate is spent and what has been achieved. “
The fair will be open from on August 10 from 11am until 3pm. No dogs are permitted to the event.
Visit https://www.acornrabbitrescue.org/ to find out more on Acorn Rabbit Rescue.
