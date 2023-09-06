The Tour of Britain raises along Bridlington Seafront. Photo: Richard Ponter

Stage three of the race, which took place in East Yorkshire, began in Goole. From there the route progressed to Bridlington and ended in Beverley- passing a number of other towns and villages along the way.

A Bridlington spectator said “We watched them near the lobster pot.

“My two children loved all the police waving at them and they couldn't believe how fast the bikes were going. Hats off to them in this weather!”

The race brought a number of spectators to Bridlington seafront. Photo: Richard Ponter

A Bridlington Free Press reader said “I watched on TV and felt really homesick. Such beautiful surroundings.”

Olav Kooij became only the second rider in modern Tour of Britain history to claim three-consecutive stage victories after completing his hat-trick in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, on Tuesday.

Kooij said: “It’s pretty special to win three stages in a row. You never get used to winning so it was nice to do so again. After the last two days we knew it was up to us to control.

Bridlington residents were even watching the race from their windows as the bikes sped past. Photo: Richard Ponter

“We tried to split it once we hit the coast but the wind wasn’t strong enough and then we had a really tough job bringing back the final couple of guys. But, in the end, we managed to make it a hat-trick.”

Highlights of stage three were broadcast on ITV4 and will be available on demand via ITVX for 30 days.