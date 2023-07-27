News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington RNLI is set to host a 'exclusive' summer event at Sewerby Hall

Bridlington RNLI are to hold their second RNLI Gardens evening at Sewerby Hall in the fabulous walled gardens
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST

The Bridlington RNLI are set to hold an English country garden themed event at the stunning Sewerby Hall’s walled gardens.

The event, set at one of the gems of the east coast, will take place on Friday August 18 from 6pm-8.30pm.

Following the success of last year’s RNLI gardens at Sewerby Hall, Bridlington Lifeboats will be holding the event again with even more activities and musicians.

Visitors can enjoy a nice glass of bubbles at this event set in the beautiful Sewerby Hall gardens. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLIVisitors can enjoy a nice glass of bubbles at this event set in the beautiful Sewerby Hall gardens. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI
    Strawberries and cream, Pimm’s and Prosecco, a treasure hunt for the kids and a number of music acts will make the day a entertaining for the whole family.

    A spokesperson for the Bridlington RNLI said “Don’t miss this exclusive event to support the lifesaving work of the RNLI whilst strolling around the stunning gardens at your leisure as the sun starts to set.”

    This event is suitable for wheelchair users. Tickets: £10.00 adults, £5.00 children.

    Visit here to purchase tickets.

