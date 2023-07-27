The Bridlington RNLI are set to hold an English country garden themed event at the stunning Sewerby Hall’s walled gardens.

The event, set at one of the gems of the east coast, will take place on Friday August 18 from 6pm-8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of last year’s RNLI gardens at Sewerby Hall, Bridlington Lifeboats will be holding the event again with even more activities and musicians.

Visitors can enjoy a nice glass of bubbles at this event set in the beautiful Sewerby Hall gardens. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

Most Popular

Strawberries and cream, Pimm’s and Prosecco, a treasure hunt for the kids and a number of music acts will make the day a entertaining for the whole family.

A spokesperson for the Bridlington RNLI said “Don’t miss this exclusive event to support the lifesaving work of the RNLI whilst strolling around the stunning gardens at your leisure as the sun starts to set.”

This event is suitable for wheelchair users. Tickets: £10.00 adults, £5.00 children.